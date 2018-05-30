Valérie Plante wants more transparency over Parc Jean-Drapeau contracts

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Wednesday that transparency is the most important issue when it comes to contracts between event organizers and the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau.

For weeks, Plante has been demanding that details of the contract between private promoter Evenko and the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau, the group that runs the park, be made public.

It was revealed Tuesday that over the last three years, Evenko paid $2.8 million to hold its events in the park.

The contract runs through 2020.

Plante said she anticipates the cost of renting the park will go up after 2020.

"The rent will increase because of our huge investment," she said.

The park has been under construction to develop a 65,000-seat amphitheatre. The project is expected to cost $73.4 million, more than half of which is coming from the city.

The new site is expected to open in the summer of 2019.