The City of Montreal will give an update Friday afternoon concerning the plan to block through traffic on Mount Royal and to hold public consultations on the matter.

The pilot project is set to take place from June 1 to Oct. 31, 2018 and make an 800-metre stretch of Camillien-Houde Way off-limits to motorists.

The road would be blocked to through traffic between Smith House and Beaver Lake parking lots.

The decision came after an 18-year-old cyclist, Clément Ouimet, died when he collided with an SUV that pulled a U-turn in front of his bicycle on Camillien-Houde last year.