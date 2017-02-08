Montreal police have released a new, clearer image of the man they believe was involved in an armed robbery and shooting inside a dépanneur Tuesday at Place Frontenac.

The incident happened in the afternoon at the corner of Ontario East and Du Havre streets. After shooting a woman in a dépanneur, the suspect fled on foot into the Metro system with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. All calls are confidential and anonymous.

However, police say that if you run into him, call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, sustained injuries to her upper body. She was transported to hospital and is expected to recover.

Witnesses provided police with photos and video of the suspect. (SPVM)