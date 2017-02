A 36-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed near Place d'Armes Metro on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the corner of Viger Avenue and St-Urbain Street around 5:30 p.m. where they found the victim with injuries to his upper body. He was transported to hospital, but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Police believe the stabbing occurred following an altercation.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime. Police are investigating, but have not made any arrests.