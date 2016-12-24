P.K. Subban has done it again.

The 27-year-old star NHL defenceman has posted a video of a holiday surprise he orchestrated for a group of kids with sickle cell anemia in his new hometown of Nashville, Tenn.

The former Montreal Canadiens player committed to helping raise $10 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital in September 2015, and enlisted the help of patients at the hospital for the surprise.

His teammate Roman Josi and country music singer Dierks Bentley also make cameos in the video.

Last Christmas, Subban pitched in to transform the P.K. Subban Atrium at the Montreal Children's into a "Winter Wonderland" playground, complete with presents for patients and their parents.

Subban was sent to Nashville over the summer in exchange for Shea Webber in a blockbuster trade that angered many Habs fans, to put it mildly.