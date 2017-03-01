The day many Habs fans have been waiting for is here — P.K. Subban is back in town.

The star NHL defenceman is one of 13 people who will receive awards from Governor General David Johnston today in Montreal.

Subban will be presented with a meritorious service decoration, given to recognize exceptional deeds that bring honour to Canada, at the Montreal Children's Hospital atrium that bears his name.

The award is tied to his 2015 pledge to help raise $10 million for the Children's through his foundation. More than $1.4 million has been raised so far.

Johnston will also present the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers to 12 people from the Montreal area, in recognition of their exceptional volunteer achievements.

Subban, who was born and raised in Toronto, has returned to the city he has called his second home ahead of one of the most hotly anticipated Canadiens games of the season.

Tomorrow, for the first time, he will play against his former team wearing a Nashville Predators jersey.

The Montreal Canadiens traded him away last summer in exchange for Shea Weber that shocked many fans, to put it mildly.