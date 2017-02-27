In the same week that P.K. Subban is slated to face off against his former team for the first time, the NHL defenceman will receive a special honour in the Montreal hospital atrium that bears his name.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston will be at the P.K. Subban Atrium at the Montreal Children's Hospital Wednesday morning to present Subban with a meritorious service decoration, given to recognize exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country.

There are two levels to the award: a cross and a medal. Subban will receive a cross for the civil division.

Subban is being commended for his 2015 pledge to help raise $10 million for the Children's through his foundation. More than $1.4 million has been raised so far.

The money goes toward a fund called P.K.'s Helping Hand, which helps families struggling financially as a result of a child's illness.

"His generous gift stands as an example of how professional athletes can positively change lives in their communities," said a news release announcing the award.

Subban in 2015 after pledging his foundation would raise $10-million for the Montreal Children's Hospital. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Subban, now a member of the Nashville Predators, is expected to play Thursday against the Habs for the first time since last summer's stunning trade that brought Shea Weber to Montreal. The two teams met in January but Subban was injured and did not play.

The Toronto native has continued his giving streak in Nashville. On Christmas Eve, he released a video of a holiday surprise he organized for a small group of children with sickle cell anemia, which included a "sleigh ride" around town.

He won't be the only person receiving an honour at the ceremony — 12 people from the Montreal area will receive the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers, recognizing their exceptional volunteer achievements, during the ceremony.