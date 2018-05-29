Rumours of The Pioneer becoming luxury condos divide Pointe-Claire Village

The quaint stretch of shops, cafés and ice cream parlours known as Pointe-Claire Village has become the site of rumours and controversy over the possible conversion of The Pioneer restaurant-bar into luxury condos.

With a wood-panelling facade and plastic patio sets peppering its exterior, The Pioneer is considered an eyesore by some locals, but a treasure by others.

The two sides are now in conflict over whispers that a dramatic change to the small commercial strip is imminent.

On May 24, Deakin Realty posted an artist sketch to its Facebook page advertising a new luxury condo development in the area.

Deakin Realty told CBC via email that it is excited about "the sales for the eventual project at this site," but added, "our firm had no involvement in the sale [or] purchase of The Pioneer property."

The City of Pointe-Claire told CBC that discussions are being had over the future of the site, but that at this stage those discussions remain confidential.

Michel Forest, with the Pointe-Claire Historical Society, said the city hasn't received any demolition requests for The Pioneer.

"When they do, we'll be a posting the sign in front of the building, then there will be a period of public consultation," he said.

Residents have already responded to the rumours with an online petition against demolishing the building.

"This decision would ruin the face of the village," the petition states.

As of Wednesday evening, it had collected almost 500 signatures.

Pointe-Claire resident Tracy McBean has been in the area for 35 years and said she's "very upset" over the idea that The Pioneer may be turned into condos.

"To me that's a historical building, over 100 years old, right in the centre of our quaint little village," she said.

But some are happy at the idea of losing the dark resto-bar in favour of more residences.

"I'm thrilled," said former city councillor for Pointe-Claire Rob Geller.

He said the area needs more people living in close proximity to its shops for it to thrive.

Heritage property

Adding an extra layer of complication to the controversy is that the building is listed as a heritage property.

The building was a hotel dating back to the 1880s, according to the city of Pointe-Claire website.

It became The Pioneer in 1979, then was known as Clydes before changing its name back to The Pioneer in 2011.

Geller countered that The Pioneer would need to be restored to really be a heritage property.

"To say we don't want to touch it and leave it as an eyesore would be worse than anything else," Geller said.

Support for keeping the old building

If the rumours that the building has been sold to developers isn't true, resident Paul Parfett said he is prepared to buy the property to ensure it doesn't become condos.

He said he was "shocked" at the idea of it changing.

"I would do everything I can to prevent this from happening," Parfett said.

He said the owner told him the sale has not been finalized.

"I know the owner does not want it demolished," he said.