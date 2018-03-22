Pink has cancelled her upcoming show at the Bell Centre on Friday due to illness.

The singer said late Thursday she was "absolutely gutted" to cancel the performance, but she has been struggling with the flu for two weeks.

"I'm really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this," she wrote on Twitter.

The Grammy Award winner said she would be back to Montreal to perform at an unspecified future date.

The show, part of Pink's Beautiful Trauma world tour, was set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Concert promoter Evenko said people should hold on to their tickets "pending additional information" as the tour works to reschedule the show.