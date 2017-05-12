A Washington-based doctors group opposed to animal testing has erected a billboard on a major thoroughfare near Laval University in Quebec City, calling for an end to the use of live piglets in its medical education program.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, which promotes a plant-based diet and stresses preventive medicine, says Laval's medical training program is the last in North America to use live animals to teach certain medical techniques.

Jonathan Grill, a McGill University medical student and a member of the committee's Quebec chapter, said the non-profit advocacy group has surveyed the other 16 Canadian and 204 American pediatrics residency programs, and all have abandoned the use of live piglets.

"It's a substandard method of teaching," Grill said, calling it "antiquated and outdated."

The anesthetized piglets are used by residents and doctors specializing in pediatrics, emergency medicine and anesthesiology, who practise a number of medical techniques on the animals at Laval.

'Why kill them to train pediatric residents?' asks this billboard, paid for by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, erected on Robert-Bourassa highway near Laval University in Quebec City. (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.)

For example, they perform pericardio synthesis, in which the resident sticks a needle into the heart to drain it, and intubation, where a tube must be stuck down the animal's throat. They also practise putting catheters in major blood vessels, and they learn to insert a tube into the chest to drain blood or fluid from the lungs.

"All this is done while the piglets are alive," Grill lamented. Because the piglets are also used to practise anesthesia techniques, he is not convinced the animals are always properly anesthetized.

The committee's concerns go beyond what happens to the animals in the training sessions.

"The terror that these piglets confront isn't just when they are on the operating table," Grill said.

"From the moment they are taken from their mother, to the transport, the confinement, the preparation, when they are stuck with needles for the anesthetic — so the whole process is really where they feel pain."

After the piglets are no longer useful for training, they are euthanized.

No other way, says university

In a written statement, Laval University said the 12 to 16 piglets its medical students use every year in training allow residents to practise extremely delicate techniques that could save the life of an infant.

The school points to the practice of inserting a chest drain.

"It is still impossible to use this technique effectively on mannequins and simulators, because the bones of an infant are similar to cartilage," the university said in its statement.

The university said its medical residents are in a special situation, because they often go on to work in remote regions of the country.

"Unlike doctors from other universities, our medical graduates are often alone when they need to use this technique. Because the doctor has practised once [on a piglet], it is safer for the baby, and some doctors say they have been able to save a life thanks to the training," the statement said.

'Wholly unsatisfying' response, says Grill

Grill calls Laval University's justification for the practice "wholly unsatisfying" and "absurd."

Medical residents from many training programs in North America work in remote and underserved regions.

"It's almost like they're saying that they would put residents in this position where the only experience or training they've had when working on somebody's child is that they've done this on a piglet," he said.

"To me, that just sounds irresponsible."

Before working alone, new doctors normally also train in a hospital setting under the guidance of a seasoned ER or trauma doctor, Grill said. They would have practised techniques dozens, if not hundreds, of times, he said.

Instead of piglets, other medical schools use technologically sophisticated mannequins that can be programmed to cry, bleed, blink, have seizures and respond to pressure.The models have realistic skin that can be sutured.

There are numerous differences between the bodies of human baby and a piglet, Grill said.

"It really is teaching poor techniques that don't translate well to an infant."

'Domain of the universities,' says Royal College of Physicians

The CBC contacted several other medical associations in an effort to put the issue in context.

"How programs are actually taught (and use of aids such as mannequins or otherwise) is the domain of the universities," the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, which sets the standards for medical education in Canada, said in an emailed response.

"Historically, the role of live animals in medical education has offered trainees essential lessons about physiology and medical procedures that could not have otherwise been realized," said the Association of American Medical Colleges in a written response.

That association also said medical schools are pursuing promising developments in training and that medical education will continue to evolve.

The Canadian Medical Association declined to comment, while the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada said no one was available for interviews. Both the Association of Paediatric Health Centres and the Canadian Paediatric Society said the subject falls outside their jurisdiction.

The billboard condemning the practice will stand along the Quebec City highway for four weeks.

Grill's organization has also written to Quebec's higher education and health ministers, calling for them to put an immediate end to the use of live animals in training.