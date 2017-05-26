Pierrefonds-Roxboro is organizing a large cleanup this weekend for properties affected by severe flooding, and the borough says it could use some more help.

The city is asking volunteers to register in advance of this Saturday's operation, but people are welcome to drop in as well.

So far, just under 200 people have signed up. The borough has a total of 500 available spots.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, across from City Hall, at 9 a.m.

"From there, instructions will be given and folks will be taken to the different areas to assist the residents in whatever they need done, to help them clean up and get things back to normal," said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis.

Volunteers are being asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The operation will run until 4 p.m. and a free lunch will be provided.

Organizers are asking that volunteers be age 16 and over, physically fit and willing to do manual labour such as lifting sandbags.

Dress for the task

The borough is asking volunteers to wear long pants, a long-sleeved T-shirt or sweatshirt, and closed-toe shoes.

Additional safety gear and tools such as gloves, face masks, shovels and wheelbarrows will be provided by the Red Cross and the borough.

Nearly 200 people have signed up to help clear sandbags during Saturday's operation. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Borough officials sent out a notice this week saying that by now, waterlogged properties have had sufficient time to dry making it possible for the cleanup to begin.

"Now we feel it's the moment that we need the volunteers to help in the day-to-day operations, to sort of get people back on their feet," Beis told CBC Montreal's Radio Noon.

If you need help

Residents in need of help are also asked to be on site or to leave a visible sign on their property marked "big cleanup operation" with a list of tasks.

Workers will be spending the day clearing sandbags and garbage in the wake of the high water levels. (CBC)

For more information, contact the borough by dialling 311.