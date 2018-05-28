Suspect in Pierrefonds-Roxboro homicide to appear in court Monday

The suspect in a Pierrefonds-Roxboro homicide is expected to appear in court today, two days after a 45-year-old man was found dead in the basement of an apartment building.

Police say they were called to a home near the corner of 1st Avenue and Gouin Boulevard Saturday morning.

The victim had gun shot wounds to his upper body and was declared dead at the scene. Police say it's the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Montreal police's major crimes unit investigators met with the suspect Saturday, calling him "an important witness." He was questioned, then arrested soon after..