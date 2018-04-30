Pierrefonds-Roxboro axes public security service

The borough council in Pierrefonds-Roxboro has voted to get rid of its public security service, saying it will look at other options.

For the last 20 years, privately contracted public security agents have been responsible for enforcing some municipal bylaws concerning parking, pets and nuisances. The agents also patrol some parks and support police.

In its regular meeting earlier this month, the borough council quietly voted to reject all the bids submitted by private companies to provide the service from 2018-2023, saying the bids were too high.

In a short interview with CBC Monday, borough mayor Jim Beis said the bids to renew the service were much higher than the expected, and that it would be irresponsible to pay that much to continue.

Beis said the borough would reexamine the services provided by public security agents to see if they could be covered by police.

He noted that's how it works in most other boroughs.

