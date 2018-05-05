Skip to Main Content
Man, 45, in critical condition after Pierrefonds hit and run

Police say they were contacted around 10:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle crossing Ste-Anne Street at the corner of Pierrefonds Boulevard.

Visibility may have been a factor, as police say some lights were out due to power outage

CBC News ·
Montreal Police are still looking for a suspect in the hit and run.

A 45-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a car in Pierrefonds, Friday night.

The man was transported to hospital.

Authorities say the driver stopped for a short time and then took off. They are still searching for a suspect.

Police noted that poor visibility may have been a factor in the incident, saying that many lights were not working in the area because of a power outage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montreal police.

