Man, 45, in critical condition after Pierrefonds hit and run

A 45-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a car in Pierrefonds, Friday night.

Police say they were contacted around 10:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle crossing Ste-Anne Street at the corner of Pierrefonds Boulevard.

The man was transported to hospital.

Authorities say the driver stopped for a short time and then took off. They are still searching for a suspect.

Police noted that poor visibility may have been a factor in the incident, saying that many lights were not working in the area because of a power outage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montreal police.