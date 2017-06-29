Rain and demonstrators may put a bit of a damper on tonight's free concert by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra in Pierrefonds, but the show will go on regardless.

The benefit concert seeks to uplift victims of the spring flooding, which caused major damage to many homes across Quebec in April and May.

Some Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents however, say they wish the municipal, provincial or federal governments would take the same level of interest in them as the orchestra is.

Flood victim Rene Leblanc estimates his home sustained about $70,000 to $90,000 of damage. He's calling on government officials to be more present in the community.

"Are we going in a mood of celebration? No. We are going to say thank you to the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and their director, because I think to not go would not send out the right message," Leblanc told CBC News.

A group of flood victims will be at the concert wearing T-shirts with a new Pierrefonds-Roxboro logo they designed. (Courtesy Itsik Romano )

Another Pierrefonds resident, Itsik Romano, says the 50 demonstrators who will go to tonight's concert wearing T-shirt with the words "Negligence, abandoned, action" on them are in no way protesting the orchestra.

"We appreciate their effort very much," he said.

They are, however, seizing the opportunity "to show our discontent with the government and city officials [with] how they are handling our situation," Romano added.

Leblanc and Romano both live on des Maçons Street residents in Pierrefonds. Last week, those who live on des Maçons had a meeting, and discussed how some had received initial payments from the government of up to $10,000, but others hadn't.

They also discussed how some damaged homes had been appraised but there was never any follow up by the Public Security Ministry.

Orchestra hoping to help how they can

Adam Johnson, the assistant conductor of the OSM, is MCing Thursday's event and himself lives on a street which was flooded, on Île Parizeau, north of Pierrefonds.

Adam Johnson, the assistant conductor of the OSM, said it was important to the orchestra to do what they could to uplift flood victims (CBC)

He said the orchestra is helping support these flood victims how they can — with uplifting music.

"We know that people have suffered and music is something that really can touch people in a profound way," Johnson said.

Up to 10,000 people are expected tonight and the concert will go on even if it rains. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and umbrellas.

The Canadian Armed Forces will also take part in the concert by firing blanks from three 155-millimetre guns around 9 p.m.

The stage is set for thousands to enjoy Thursday free concert in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. (Louis-Marie Philidor/CBC)

Pierrefonds-Roxboro was one the most heavily-hit regions in Montreal as high water levels infiltrated backyards, basements and kitchens.