'We have nowhere to go': Pierrefonds flood victims fear being forced out of emergency housing

Vasiliki Petrisi has been living in a cramped Pointe-Claire motel room for almost a year. Her Pierrefonds home was flooded beyond repair last spring and is slated for demolition.

She and her husband share a bed, a television, a bureau, a table, chair and a lamp. Their personal items — toiletries, legal documents, snacks — litter every available surface.

The government has been footing the bill since they moved in, but now the couple is being told its time to leave.

"I'm worried, because I need to make sure we have a place to stay until everything is finalized, we get our money and find a place to go," she told CBC News.

"We have nowhere to go."

The couple has been living out of this one room for the last year. (CBC)

The 2017 spring floods forced thousands of people from their homes and caused severe property damage in several cities and towns. Petrisi and her husband are among a few dozen people still living a hotel room.

Finally, less than a week ago, Petrisi got the green light to demolish her home. But she says there's no way they can leave the motel by Saturday.

There are still a number of bureaucratic hoops to jump through before she can start fresh.

"I need to go to the city to apply for a permit for demolition, it might take a week or two to get it. And then I have to call the contractor to come demolish and he told me, from the day I call, two to three weeks."

"And after the government will give us the money, I don't know when."

A representative from the Public Security Ministry told the couple last week that they would be allowed to stay in their motel until the end of the month. That date has since been moved up to Saturday, April 14.

The home of Vasiliki Petrisi in Pierrefonds will be demolished, but she says she won't get enough money for the property to start over in the West Island. (CBC)

To make matters worse, Petrisi doesn't know where they will end up once the house is demolished and the property sold. She says the money from the sale won't be enough to buy another home in the West Island.

Lessons learned

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced Friday that the government was investing even more money into its flood response action plan, saying the total now reaches $90 million.

On top of compensation for flood victims, that money will also go toward prevention measures, working with municipalities to monitor water levels, improving communications and simplifying the compensation process.

"The current program was not adapted to a dramatic situation like this," said Coiteux. "We have been able to reach a point where 86 per cent of people affected have received 75 and 90 per cent of what they are allowed to receive."

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the number of families left living in motels is now very low and that the government is working to expedite communication. (CBC)

He added that his objective in simplifying the reimbursement process is to come up with a system where claimants will see 85 per cent of what they are entitled within a month or 90 days.

Coiteux didn't comment specifically about Petrisi's case, but said that the number of families staying in hotels has dropped from a high of 1,000 to around 40.

"We don't want to evict people," he said. "We'll take a look at that particular situation."