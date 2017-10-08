Pierrefonds-Roxboro incumbent mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis, who is running for re-election, is facing criticism for his buy local initiative to help businesses — because it's arriving during an election campaign.

Beis said the borough is distributing posters and putting up signs on major boulevards to advertise local merchants, especially after many were hurt by the floods last spring which devastated parts of it.

The buy local initiative was launched Oct. 4.

Pierrefonds city councillor and Vrai Changement pour Montréal leader Justine McIntyre, who is also running for mayor, said she likes the initiative, but questions why support for local businesses is only coming now.

"I think people need to look at the actions that have been taken over the past four years and recognize that actually nothing has been done up until this point," McIntyre said.

Flooding forced people from their homes in several areas of Pierrefonds last spring. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Low vacancy rate overall

Beis said businesses near the intersection of St. John's and Pierrefonds boulevards were particularly affected because flood waters "closed that major intersection for weeks."

"We're encouraging people to go back to these businesses," he said.

He added that of 500 commercial properties in the borough, only 2.5 per cent are vacant.

But McIntyre said the situation is about more than just the vacancy rate.

"It's also about how the businesses are doing and a lot of business are struggling," she said.

'I lost an arm and a leg'

​Camillo Di Placido, the owner of Camille Florist-Boutique on Pierrefonds Boulevard, said the flooding cost him a lot of business in the spring.

"I lost an arm and a leg … on Mother's Day here, because people were unable to pass," he said, referencing the floodwaters that surrounded his store.

But after about 50 years in the flower business, he said he's lucky to have loyal customers to help his shop rebound.

"Business, it's okay, but it's up and down. We still manage quite well," Di Placido said.

Other businesses haven't been so lucky.

Grocery store Mourelatos on St. John's Boulevard is still closed after being flooded and it shows no sign of reopening.