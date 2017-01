Pierre Paradis, the MNA for Brome-Missisquoi, has been relieved of his duties as agricultural minister and removed from the Liberal caucus.

A statement from the premier's office says he is the subject of a police investigation.

Yesterday, it was reported he had been ordered to take a leave of absence. His office said he had a concussion after falling from a horse.

Laurent Lessard will take on the agriculture portfolio in addition to his regular duties as minister of transport.