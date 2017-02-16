After a brief foray into politics, Pierre Karl Péladeau is returning to his business roots and will once again run the media conglomerate Quebecor.

Péladeau, 55, served as president and CEO of the Quebec-based company, founded by his father Pierre, from 1999 to 2013.

The company announced Thursday he will return to that role, effective immediately.

He ran successfully for the Parti Québécois in the 2014 provincial election, and was eventually elected leader of the party until he unexpectedly quit political life last May, citing family reasons.

In a news release, Péladeau said he was "pleased" to be returning to the company.

Pierre Dion replaced Péladeau as president and CEO in April 2014. He will now become chairman of the Quebecor Media board and a director of Quebecor.

Brian Mulroney will remain Quebecor's chairman of the board.