'Je suis en réserve de la République,' Pierre Karl Péladeau says of possible return to PQ

Pierre Karl Péladeau isn't ruling out a return to the political stage in 2018.

The media baron and former leader of the Parti Québécois left wide open the possibility of a return ahead of the Oct. 1 election in an interview Tuesday.

"Je suis en réserve de la République," he said in an interview with Radio-Canada's Catherine Perrin on Médium Large .

The expression, loosely translated, means he's prepared to help the PQ if needed.

The comments come as the PQ continues to sink in the polls under current leader Jean-François Lisée.

The most recent survey, released this week by Mainstreet Research, had the separatist party ranked a distant third, with 18 per cent support, behind both the Liberals and the Coalition Avenir Québec.

Social media presence fuels speculation

In the wide-ranging, 30-minute interview, Péladeau reflected on his first foray into provincial politics, his relationship with the media and his ownership of Québecor, and his increasingly active presence on social media.

His posts, many of which have been critical of the ruling Liberals, have helped fuel rumours of a possible return.

"I'm still a member of the Parti Québécois, and I will never quit the party," he said.

"I leave it to my former colleagues to do the political work on the ground and the parliamentary work that goes along with it."

Péladeau quit politics in May 2016 , less than a year after being elected PQ leader, citing the custody dispute with his estranged wife, Julie Snyder.

That has since been resolved, and his daughter has encouraged him to return to politics, he said.

"I don't know if I will follow her advice," he said.