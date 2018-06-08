New MUHC CEO Pierre Gfeller looks to 'restore trust'

Family physician and hospital administrator Pierre Gfeller took charge of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) on May 28 after the McGill teaching hospital's long period of turmoil, including budget cuts and last year's mass resignations from the board.

Gfeller spoke to CBC Montreal's Daybreak about slashed programs, employee burnout and safety at the Montreal General.

His comments have been edited and condensed for clarity.

How concerned are you about program cuts, such as the cancer survivorship program, which aims to improve post-treatment care?

What we're aiming is for our patients to get the best clinical care they can get. Do we have the resources to do everything that we would like to do? Of course not. But do we, at the present moment, have the resources to do what we need to do? … We're doing very good things in clinical services, teaching and research. But we will be taking a good look at this.

What will it take to get back those programs that have been cut?

We have to take a good look at these programs. Should they be provided by the MUHC? Should they be provided in conjunction with our foundation — or even with the CIUSSS? I need to learn more about these programs before giving you a precise opinion on their future.

How do you respond to the union's allegation that budgetary restraint has led to reduced staff, unfilled vacancies and employee burnout?

It's not a unique situation at the MUHC. With the money that was injected into the system by the government over the last few years, we are all competing for resources. I'd like to restore trust between the stakeholders, which includes our employees and their unions. We really would like to reach a balance between quality of services that we offer to our patients and quality of life in the work environment.

Is the MUHC still facing a chronic deficit?

We'll get the final results at that board meeting this week. What I can tell you is that the significant reduction of the deficit that we have seen over the last few years will continue, and I'd like to add that this year, the budget that was put forward is a balanced budget. We think that there's a very good chance that we'll have balanced results next year.

Will there continue to be cuts?

At the present moment, there are no more cuts in the Quebec health system or at the MUHC. The MUHC superhospital at the Glen site was built as a public-private partnership (PPP). (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

There are reports MUHC has had to pay $1 million for unrented retail space in your own building, because of your contractual obligations in the public-private partnership (PPP). How do you feel about that?

I'm not very familiar with the PPP. I still have to be to be taught about that.

What I can tell you about the empty space is … we already have a serious prospect for people who would like to rent these spaces for commercial use, including a pharmacy. So I think when the work is done, in a very short period, we'll be ready to lease these spaces to a private business.

There has been concern over safety at the Montreal General, after a night nurse was nearly strangled in the psychiatric ER by a patient. How safe is the Montreal General now?