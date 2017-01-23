When Melissa Fairhurst, a Vaudreuil mother of two, was awakened by a call from a private number Saturday night, she was annoyed.

Annoyance changed to anxiety when the caller claimed to be a Quebec provincial police officer named Eric Stephens.

Fairhurst soon realized that the caller had lied about being a member of the Sûreté du Québec and may have been trying to commit fraud.

The apparent fraud attempt was unsuccessful, but Fairhurst told CBC's Daybreak she felt "invaded."

"I honestly felt like they might as well have just come into my home, ripped everything apart and then walked back out."

She took to Facebook to warn others in her area about potential fraud attempts in the hopes that it would help them dodge the potential scam.

Late night phone call

The caller told Fairhurst that her cellphone had been found on someone with a criminal record, which was impossible because she had her phone with her.

The caller then asked to speak with her children, both of whom are under 10 years old. Fairhurst, now suspicious, countered with a request for the caller's name, badge number and a call back number.

After ending the call, Fairhurst immediately called the SQ to verify whether the man was actually an officer. The SQ told her that while Eric Stephens is a real officer, the badge number she'd been given was fake.

SQ advises to err on side of caution

According to SQ spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau, fraud attempts are fairly common, although the particular formula that Fairhurst encountered is not.

He says that Fairhurst did well to pick up on red flags, ask for a name, badge number, and a call-back number.

"If you don't know who you're talking to on the other line, don't give them information. And that goes for everything. You have to verify these things," said Thibaudeau.

He recommends filing a complaint in such cases, saying it helps the SQ fight fraud.

"These people get away with this when good people stand by and do nothing," said Thibaudeau.

Red flags that Thibaudeau recommends looking out for include: