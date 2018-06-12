Philippe Pichet makes his pitch to stay on as Montreal's police chief

Seven months after he was suspended, the embattled chief of the Montreal police has told city officials face-to-face he believes he is being treated unfairly.

Philippe Pichet was suspended last year following a scathing report into the inner workings of the SPVM that called his leadership into question.

But he maintains he was never given an opportunity to defend himself.

On Monday, before the city's public security commission, he said there was no reason to suspend him, that up until his suspension, he believed he had the full support of the city and the province, and that none of the city's police chiefs have ever been treated that way.

"I am the victim of a serious injustice and I have done nothing to deserve it," he said.

The meeting was closed to the media, but CBC has obtained a copy of Pichet's prepared remarks.

He said he met with Michel Bouchard, who wrote the report that led to his suspension, for 90 minutes in total.

He said never met with interim police chief Martin Prud'homme, whose preliminary report into the SPVM's administration criticized Pichet's attempts to improve citizen confidence in the police service.

While he would prefer to have his old job back, Pichet said he is open to discussing alternatives to being fired.

Pichet says it's not necessary to fire him in order to fix the SPVM's problems. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

He asked the members of the commission to put themselves in his shoes and imagine the consequences he could face in his personal and professional life should he be removed from his job.

City will soon make recommendation to province

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security officially requested the go-ahead from the city to relieve the former Montreal police chief of his duties last week, based on the report Prud'homme wrote.

Under Article 278 of the province's Police Act and Article 110 of the city's charter, the ministry can only officially remove Pichet once it gets approval from Montreal's city council and the city's public security committee.

Based on Pichet's testimony before commission, the city will make a recommendation to the province, likely next week, as to whether Pichet should be fired.

Joël Mercier, Pichet's lawyer, spoke to the media after the three-hour-long meeting, and said they will appeal any decision to get rid of him.

Pichet was named SPVM chief in 2015 by the former Coderre administration. He was suspended in December, and in February, put in charge of the city's security guards.

Last month, Pichet announced he was suing the province to get his job back.