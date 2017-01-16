Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has shuffled his cabinet to make room for Pierre Moreau, who is back at the National Assembly after an extended sick leave.

Moreau will return to cabinet as Treasury Board president.

Moreau was the education minister under Couillard for a brief period last year, before having to step back for health reasons. Before that he held the public security and municipal affairs portfolios.

He was treated for encephalitis and meningitis after collapsing last January in the National Assembly. He told CBC News in November that he was eager to return to politics.

"My type is to be in the action from day to night and that's what I want to do now that I have recovered," he said.

The Treasury Board president position has been held by Finance Minister Carlos Leitao since April, when Sam Hamad stepped down amid an ethics controversy.