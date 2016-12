Quebec's provincial police are investigating after a body was found in a burned car near the town of Mandeville, Que., north of Joliette.

A Sûreté du Québec spokesman said the car was found on Lac DeLigny Road at 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

It's unclear how the vehicle caught fire, but a person was found burned in the driver's seat. Police are unsure if it's a man or a woman.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine precisely what happened.