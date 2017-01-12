The boardwalk at one of the Gaspé Peninsula's most important tourist spots is no more.

A ferocious storm yesterday dealt a final blow to the municipality of Percé's seaside walkway, after the weather had been giving it a beating for years.

It arrived one year to the day after another winter storm battered the municipality, causing extensive damage.

Percé Rock, looming in the background, is a major tourist attraction on the Gaspé Peninsula. (Radio-Canada)

Wednesday's storm came with 90 km/h wind and pounding waves, which tore apart what was left of the already fragile boardwalk, almost all of which had already been destroyed by a severe storm on Dec. 30.

"The boardwalk, there's not much left," said Jacques Bélanger, the regional director for public security.

"It's completely fallen down. The walls have fallen down. All the wood is detached."

Dock also damaged

The dock in Percé also took the brunt of the latest storm. (Radio-Canada.)

The local dock, a provincial parking lot and a building that holds the Maison de Pêcheur restaurant and the Café de L'Atlantique were also damaged.

Bélanger said no other areas on the Gaspé peninsula had reported destruction.

The boardwalk has been in need of extensive repairs since 2010, when it was pummelled by yet another storm. Percé already had plans to rebuild it in 2018.