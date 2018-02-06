Pediatricians across Canada are calling on the province of Quebec to change a policy that prevents family members from accompanying minors on air ambulance flights.

"Separating a child from their parent when they are frightened, hurt or when they may be at risk of dying is cruel," said Dr. Catherine Farrell, president-elect of the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS).

The CPS and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians wrote a joint letter and sent it to Quebec's health and transportation ministers.

The doctors groups say that it is standard practice elsewhere in Canada to allow parents onto the air ambulance with their child for urgent transfers.

Farrell says it's time for Quebec to change its policy.

"For the child, it means that the child is totally alone in a very frightening environment that may involve, during the transfer or after the transfer, fairly invasive or painful procedures, and they don't have any comforting presence that they recognize," she said.

"That can be absolutely terrorizing."

"For the parent, being separated from their child is stressful, anxiety-producing, but it also deprives them of the opportunity to have input into the decisions that are being made about their child's care," she said.

Farrell told CBC that having a parent accompany the child can also improve the quality of care the child receives, while easing the burden of the medical team.

"Not having a parent to interact with to gain info about the child's underlying health care status — vaccines, immunizations, allergies — some of that may be documented in their chart, and some of that may not be documented.…We are expected to make decisions unilaterally when the parents are not there."

The Challenger 601 is used to transport patients from northern Quebec. Doctors say children should be permitted to be accompanied by a parent on the trip. (Government of Quebec)

In 2016, a total of 146 children were transported from the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory to the Montreal Children's Hospital, while another 146 were transported from the Inuit territory of Nunavik in northern Quebec.

An unknown number of other children were taken to Sainte-Justine Hospital or to hospitals in Quebec City.

Just last month, Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said the policy is necessary because the Challenger jet used for medical evacuations isn't set up to take extra passengers.

There is enough space only for the patient and the medical team, he said.

Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said in January that the Challenger jet used for medical emergencies has only enough space for the patient and medical team. 'We would like them to ... see what could be done to reconfigure the plane,' said CPS president-elect, Dr. Catherine Farrell, 'or reconfigure their attitude, if it's a policy issue.' (Radio-Canada)

Barrette had pointed out the province pays for a family member's commercial flight and said he would work to see if commercial flights from northern Quebec could be better co-ordinated so that parents would be able to fly at the same time as their child.

Mother never got to say goodbye

Catherine Hudon is a mother who is also pleading with Quebec change its policy.

Her two-year-old son, Mattéo Riopel, had to be airlifted from northern Quebec to the Montreal Children's Hospital in November 2008.

Not allowed to board the medical jet, Hudon took a commercial flight, which was delayed due to bad weather.

By the time she got to the hospital in Montreal, her son was brain dead.

Hudon and Farrell both say the Quebec government's policy is outdated.

"It's making a difficult situation all the more difficult," said Farrell. "We would like them to revisit the policy and see what can be done to reconfigure the plane if it's a space issue, or reconfigure their attitude, if it's a policy issue."

"It's really important that a parent be able to accompany their child."