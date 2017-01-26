The City of Quebec is looking into installing a tunnel or a pedestrian walkway in the area where a pregnant woman was fatally hit by a car last summer.

Marie-Pier Gagné was 27 years old and nine months pregnant when she was struck and killed while crossing Laurier Boulevard, in front of the Laval University teaching hospital (CHUL).

Gagné had stopped in the median when she was hit. Her daughter, who was named Alexe, was delivered safely before Gagné died of her injuries.

Pedestrians who cross Laurier in that area say motorists often drive fast and don't always yield to foot traffic.

Mayor Régis Labeaume wants to make the roadway, which is six lanes wide, safer for pedestrians.

"If only out of respect for the mother and her child, something must be done," he said.

Starting in the spring, barriers will be put up along the median as a temporary measure.

Labeaume says the city, neighbouring businesses and the hospital will help pay for whichever permanent solution they decide is best, including the possibility of creating a pedestrian tunnel or walkway.

Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche, 22, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the case.