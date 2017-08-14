Three people — including two pedestrians — were injured Monday morning in a multi-vehicle collision near the Orange Julep.

Montreal police said a 67-year-old woman was northbound on Decarie Boulevard, waiting at the Paré Street traffic light, when her mini-van was rear-ended by a dump truck. It was propelled onto the sidewalk where it struck two other women.

The pedestrians — a 43-year-old and a 31-year-old — sustained serious injuries but police say their lives are not in danger. The female driver was also injured and taken to hospital along with the pedestrians.

The 55-year-old male truck driver was not injured.