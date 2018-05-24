Man, 19, struck by car overnight in Saint-Leonard

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car overnight in Saint-Leonard.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, at the intersection of Lacordaire Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it appears the pedestrian was crossing against the light.

"The driver was surprised by the presence of the pedestrian in the middle of the street due to the fact that he was facing a green light," Bergeron said.

The young man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, but had to be treated for shock.

Police are investigating.