A female pedestrian has died after she was hit by a truck in Côte-des-Neiges Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck at the corner of Décarie Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street, near Namur Metro station, around 5:30 a.m.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Urgences-Santé spokesman François Labelle said when the woman, who was in her 30s, arrived at the hospital, she had no pulse.

Police say she was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was treated for shock at the scene. He is being questioned.

Décarie northbound at Jean-Talon as well as the Jean-Talon exit off the Décarie Expressway are closed while police investigate.

The closure is causing delays and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.