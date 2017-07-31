A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon after a car sped away from police in Pointe-Calumet, west of Île Bizard.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., an officer at the Beachclub in Pointe-Calumet noticed a car making strange manoeuvres.

When the officer decided to follow the car, it sped off and the officer lost sight of it.

Witnesses told two other police officers that it sped down André-Soucy Street, in a residential neighbourhood.

The speeding vehicle hit a 66-year-old man, killing him instantly.

Officers then found the vehicle after it crashed into a Hydro-Québec pole.

The car's 23-year-old driver and two other people in the car were arrested.

They were sent to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Since the Deux-Montagnes regional police were involved in the events, Quebec's bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is working to confirm these details. Eight of its investigators are on the case.

The BEI is mandated to take over investigating all incidents in which a person is injured or killed during a police operation.