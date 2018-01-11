A woman in her 70s is in critical condition after she was struck by a dump truck while crossing the street in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police say the pedestrian was crossing Viger Avenue, at the corner of Sanguinet Street.

She was hit when the driver of a dump truck made a right turn at the intersection.

She suffered head injuries. Police say the woman was conscious when she was transported to hospital.

The truck was not on the road as part of the city's snow-clearing operation. It was taking part in excavation work for a private company.