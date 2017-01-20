Montreal police are investigating a crash in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce after an 89-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV.

The crash happened Friday just before 9 p.m. on the corner of West Broadway and St. Jacques streets.

The man, who used a walker, suffered serious head injuries.

Police said the driver, a woman in her 30s, was driving westbound on St. Jacques Street at the time of the incident.

She was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The collision squad was on site into the night to determine the cause of the crash. Police said alcohol and speed were not factors.