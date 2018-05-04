Paying homeless people to answer survey risks sullying data, community worker says

A community worker in the Eastern Townships is slamming the co-ordinators of a survey of the country's homeless population for paying street people a nominal fee for their participation.

The homelessness survey, which was conducted in every province, including in 11 communities in Quebec, is meant to give policy makers and service providers invaluable information about how many people are living on the streets and what their needs are.

Nancy Mongeau, director of a street newspaper in the Eastern Townships, said she knows of people who answered more than one survey because of the cash compensation that was being offered. (Radio-Canada)

However, the director of the street newspaper Journal de rue de l'Estrie, Nancy Mongeau, is concerned the information may be corrupted by the fact that in some communities, the homeless people who answered the survey questions were offered $5 for taking part.

"The danger with giving money for answering a survey is that it can lead to inaccurate information," she said.

"We know that there are people who answered more than one survey. I've been told that one man answered three times."

Cash vs. gifts for the homeless

Employment and Social Development Canada provided $3 million for the project. In Quebec, it was co-ordinated by regional health authorities, and volunteers fanned out to conduct the survey on April 24.

The funding included money to provide small items, such as toiletries, snacks or gift cards as honoraria for participants, Josh Bueckert, a spokesperson for the federal ministry, said in an email response.

The stipend was to be provided after a person had already been identified as homeless or had agreed to take the survey, he said.

However, some Quebec co-ordinators chose to give out cash, said a Quebec Health and Social Services Ministry spokesperson, Noémie Vanheuverzwijn.

"Some regions preferred to give $5 in cash in order to not favour one company over another, or because, based on the reality of their region, businesses were not necessarily close or commonly visited by homeless people," she wrote.

Necessary to get people to participate, organizer says

Montreal's survey team was among those that gave out a cash compensation.

The decision was key to ensuring that volunteers could collect essential data to develop programs based on actual needs, said the organizer, McGill University Prof. Eric Latimer.

"If we offered no compensation whatsoever to take part in an interview that was going to last maybe 10 [or] 15 minutes, people would likely say they weren't interested," he said.

Eric Latimer, the McGill researcher responsible for the homelessness survey in Montreal, defended paying respondents for their time. (Tanya Birkbeck/CBC)

Mongeau, however, questions why the survey, which is taking place for the second time, is necessary at all.

She believes the information organizers are seeking was readily available from front-line workers.

"I wonder whether it's not completely useless to hold this count," she said.