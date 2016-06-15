Paul à Québec hits the big screen

Air Date: Sep 08, 2015 10:46 PM ET

Paul à Québec hits the big screen2:15

The popular graphic novel by Michel Rabagliati is one of this fall's most highly anticipated releases. Jeanette Kelly reports.

