Les B.B. frontman, Patrick Bourgeois, died Sunday at 55. He had been battling cancer.

His partner, Mélanie Savard, posted to Facebook that he had endured "a long illness, but his body couldn't anymore. He died peacefully in my arms."

Former Parti Québécois leader Pierre Karl Péladeau and Tout le monde en parle host Guy A. Lepage posted their condolences to Savard.

Bourgeois, born in Montreal, was the singer in the popular 1990s Quebec band.

The group celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2009.