The Opposition Parti Québécois wants more immigrants to settle outside Montreal and to have a better grasp of the French language before they arrive in Quebec.

PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée unveiled his party's immigration policy Tuesday, a week after the Coalition Avenir Québec's proposals on immigration were made public.

A PQ government, Lisée said, would strive to have at least 25 per cent of new arrivals live in the regions. Currently, only about 10 per cent live outside the province's largest city.

He said the PQ would put an emphasis on fast-tracking immigrants to those who have a job offer.

"A path to success is not bringing people in and saying, 'Well, let's see what happens.' A path to success is linking an immigration candidate to a job," he said Tuesday at a news conference in Montreal.

Lisée said a PQ government would also put a greater emphasis on French. He pointed to the U.K., Holland and Germany as countries that emphasize having a knowledge of the local language in their immigration policy.

"We know that the people who do not speak the language are the first to leave (for elsewhere in Canada)," he said.

"We will calibrate this request given the complexity of the task. If you're hired to go work at a McDonald's in Val-d'Or — that's a real example — you don't have to have intermediate or advanced French. If you want to go work in computers, you need to have intermediate or advanced French."

Immigration under spotlight

Immigration has emerged as a central issue leading up to the Oct. 1 election, given the province's ongoing debate around identity and the pressing need to address the province's labour shortage.

In a document made public last week, the CAQ said it would require immigrants to pass a values and language test or face being reported to Canadian immigration officials.

The party also reiterated its promise to cut the current immigration rate by 20 per cent, to 40,000 per year.

Lisée didn't set a target Tuesday for the number of immigrants a PQ government would bring in annually.