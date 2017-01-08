The Parti Québécois is promising not to spoil Canada's 150th birthday party, but it also won't sit quietly by and let its federalist rivals have all the fun.

Jean-François Lisée, the sovereigntist party leader, announced last week the PQ will hold a series of parallel events to counter some of the flag-waving that will accompany the official celebrations.

"We want to give balance to the discussion," Lisée said as he unveiled a campaign dubbed L'Autre 150e, or The Other 150.

"We don't want to do it in a negative, victim-oriented way, but to say, 'listen there are some very interesting facts in the Quebec experiment within Canada that may be left behind in the official story.'"

​The PQ campaign aims to hold 150 events, centred around such themes as "Confederation of 1867 ... the worm in the apple" and "150 years of Quebec-bashing." Marie Imalta Pierre-Lys, a chemist, and a rapper known as Rod le Stod will serve as campaign spokespeople.

"We will bring a little spice to the Canadian salad they want to serve us this year," Lisée said.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée (right) says the PQ will "spice up" the Canada 150 celebrations. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Excited for Canada 150? Meh, says Quebec

The federal government's plans for Canada 150 include amping up celebrations around National Flag of Canada Day (Feb. 15), National Aboriginal Day (June 21) and Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27).

In all, according to an estimate by the Globe and Mail, the Liberal government has allotted close to $500 million for Canada 150 events.

Even though Ottawa is also planning to help Quebecers celebrate Fête Nationale (June 24), few so far have expressed much interest in their country's birthday celebrations.

A poll conducted this summer by market research firm Léger found only 55 per cent of Quebecers agreed, or strongly agreed, with the statement "I am looking forward to celebrations of Canada 150."

The next lowest was British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces, where Léger found 77 per cent of respondents backed the statement.

Ontarians appeared to be the most enthusiastic about the celebrations; 84 per cent said they were looking forward to getting their party on.

It was feared by some that Paul McCartney's 2008 perfomance in Quebec City "would bring back painful memories of our Conquest." (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Party and politics

Quebec's collective shrug at Canada 150 may suggest a certain wariness at the tendency for politics to break out at every good party in the province.

When Paul McCartney was invited to play a free concert during Quebec City's 400th birthday celebrations in 2008 there was outcry that this "international Anglo-Saxon idol" should trespass on the Plains of Abraham.

PQ MNAs tabled a letter in the National Assembly that argued the ex-Beatle's concert would "bring back painful memories of our Conquest."

At a Fête Nationale event in Quebec City this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with a chorus of boos when he spoke English briefly during a speech.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he leaves a Fête Nationale celebration in Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The crowd was later chastised for its reaction by Premier Philippe Couillard, who called on people "to be open and tolerant."

Montrealers also find themselves in the midst of their own expensive birthday celebrations, as the city rolls out a series of multi-million dollar projects to mark 375 years of existence.

Montreal's anniversary happens to fall on a municipal election year and the opposition at city hall is already raising the spectre of a boondoggle, given that several marquee projects are behind schedule.

For Lisée, though, bringing a dose of Quebec politics to the Canada 150 party isn't a bad thing. It may actually liven the celebrations.

​"The good news is that if you thought it would be boring, the 150th birthday of Canada, think again," he said Friday.

"It's going to be interesting!"