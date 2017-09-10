The Parti Québécois has come up with a plan to curb the abundance of francophone students choosing to study in English — by threatening to curtail funding for English-language CEGEPs.

At the annual PQ policy convention in Montreal on Sunday, members endorsed a plan to ensure that funding corresponds to the "demographic weight" of the province's anglophone community.

PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée has said before that if he becomes premier, he will decrease funding for Quebec's five English-language CEGEPs in an effort to prioritize French-language CEGEPs.

He is also expected to speak this afternoon, after securing the confidence of party members earlier this weekend.

Provincial government statistics reveal that the percentage of CEGEP students coming from the French system and enrolling in English junior colleges doubled from five per cent in 1993 to 10 per cent in 2015.

Under the new platform, Bill 101 would not be extended to include CEGEPs, thus leaving students coming from either the English or French system the option to choose what language they pursue their post-high school studies in.

Bill 101 specifies that the only students permitted to enrol in English-language elementary and high schools are those with at least one parent who was educated in English in Quebec or elsewhere in Canada.

Mandatory French exam

Lisée also supports the proposal that all students in English-language CEGEPs be forced to pass a French exam before they can graduate.

In the event that his party were to win a majority, Lisée said he will also push for better English second-language classes offered in French-language elementary and high schools.

Party members also endorse the idea of implementing an enriched English course for francophone students that would allow them to do an exchange and take courses at an English CEGEP for a semester.

In order to boost public-sector schools in Quebec, members also threw their support behind gradually reducing funding for private schools across the province.

Religious neutrality

Party members also adopted a resolution concerning secularism in the public sector.

The platform outlines that civil servants should refrain from showcasing their religious convictions at work, but that most of them would be permitted to wear religious garb.

Agnès Maltais, the PQ critic on secularism, specified in a news conference that the party's position on religious accommodation means banning only civil servants in a position of authority — police officers, judges, prison guards, teachers and daycare educators — from wearing religious garb while on the job.

Unlike when the PQ's failed Charter of Values was introduced in 2013, other civil servants in the public sector would still be permitted to wear religious symbols at work.

"It's written in black and white in the program," said Maltais.