Service resumed this morning on the Montreal Metro's Orange line after a tire problem with one of the new AZUR cars damaged the track, causing a partial shutdown for much of Saturday.

The line was closed between Côte-Vertu and Plamondon from Saturday afternoon until the end of the day.

The closure of a stretch of the Metro's Orange line meant crowded buses on Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

A shuttle bus service was made available as an alternative.

​The new AZUR cars are being phased in on the Orange line. The first car was rolled out last spring.

The shutdown comes only weeks after the STM promised better communication and service heading into 2017.

Service on the other lines was not affected.