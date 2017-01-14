The Société de transport de Montréal says service on its Orange line between Côte-Vertu and Lionel-Groulx will be shut down for an "indefinite period" after a tire problem with one of the new AZUR cars damaged track equipment.

STM spokesperson Amelie Régis confirmed that the closed section of the line may not reopen by tonight as repairs are in order.

The AZUR cars are being gradually phased in on the Orange line since first being rolled out last spring.

The shutdown comes only days after the STM promised better communication and service heading into 2017.

Régis says extra buses will be circulating in the affected area.

Service on the other lines are not affected, the STM says.