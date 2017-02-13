If you want to decrease your chances of having your car towed after a snow storm, avoid parking downtown along de Maisonneuve Boulevard, in the central Plateau Mont-Royal and around Monkland Village.

An analysis of towing data released by the City of Montreal showed that these areas are hot spots for the removal of cars during snow removal operations.

The areas with high numbers of towed cars also tend to be far away from the 60 free parking lots provided by the city during snow removal operations.

This map shows these hot spots along with the locations of the free parking lots. Individual towings were clustered into hexagons about 320 metres in width. The darker the hexagon, the more cars were towed inside it.

The CBC looked at data on 25,500 towings after the last six major snowfalls in the winters of 2015-2016:

Dec. 29, 2015

Jan, 18, 2016

Feb. 16, 2016

March 2, 2016

Dec. 13, 2016

Dec. 29, 2016

On average, 6,000 cars are towed from Montreal streets during snow removal operations. During a single day on Jan. 20, 3,440 cars were towed away, for a total of 8,100 tows over four days.

Areas with high numbers of towed cars tend to be far from free parking lots, which suggests drivers may not always have the option of safely parking their cars off the street.

The closest free parking lots for the downtown core are in Old Montreal, around St-Jaques and Mansfield Streets, more than one kilometre away. The lots have low capacities, accommodating at most 36 cars.

City councillor and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough mayor Anie Samson urged drivers to download the Info-Neige app on their phones.

The app alerts users when snow removal operations will reach their streets so they can remove their cars on time.

An online map provides the same information, along with the locations of parking lots.