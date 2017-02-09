Montreal has joined more than 50 cities in backing Paris as the host of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In a statement made public by the office of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said France's capital "will breathe new life into Olympic values."

Other cities supporting Paris's bid include Athens, Mexico City, Munich and Sydney.

Los Angeles and Budapest are also competing to host the 2024 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee will select the host city in Lima, Peru in September.

Paris last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1900 and 1924.