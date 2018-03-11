Police are telling people to avoid Parc Avenue between Van Horne Avenue and Beaubien Street as cleanup is underway following a water main break.

RAW: A morning water main break has closed Parc Ave. between Van Horne and Beaubien. https://t.co/uPUGrSuuaV pic.twitter.com/SNLhRM03TS — @CBCMontreal

The water has stopped flowing into the street, but police said there's still significant water accumulation on the artery connecting Mile End and Parc Extension.

Earlier Sunday morning, Van Horne was closed between Parc and Hutchison Street, but by early afternoon it had reopened to traffic.