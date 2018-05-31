Paramedic who was first responder at mosque shooting dies by suicide

Another death is being attributed to the Jan. 29, 2017 shooting spree at a Quebec City mosque.

Andréanne Leblanc, 31, took her own life in March. She was found dressed in her paramedic's uniform.

Leblanc was on duty that frigid January night when she received the urgent call to head to the mosque in the city's Sainte-Foy district.

The shooter, who court testimony said was seeking "glory," killed six men, seriously wounded another six and threatened the lives of about 40 people, children included, who'd gathered there for evening prayers.

Leblanc's task was to treat the wounded aboard her ambulance as they were rushed to hospital.

Police and first responders arrived within minutes at the scene of the mosque shooting. (Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)

Lucie Roy, Leblanc's mother, is going public with her grief in the hope her daughter's death will push public health authorities and ambulance operators to take post-traumatic stress disorder more seriously.

"When she did this [killed herself], she wore her paramedic's uniform," Roy said in an interview from her home in the Magdalen Islands.

"It was a clear message telling us that she loved her job, but it was difficult."

Leblanc, in that final gesture, wanted to send the message that paramedics save lives, "but maybe someone should take care of them, as well," Roy said.

"What led her to this torment was post-traumatic stress that was not caught in time," said Roy, who has worked in health care herself.

First responders must have available, and must accept, the help they need, she said.

"Paramedics think they should be able to stand up to [PTSD]," Roy said.

"But they are humans, too."

Single hour of counselling

A couple of days after the mosque shooting, Andréanne Leblanc received about one hour of counselling.

Paramedics have this kind of badge, this kind of label that they are superheroes. - André Tremblay-Roy, Andréanne Leblanc's friend and vice-president of her union

André Tremblay-Roy, the vice-president of the union representing paramedics in Quebec and a friend of Leblanc's, said she never wanted to talk about that night.

Tremblay-Roy said before the mosque shooting, Leblanc was an outgoing, athletic person, up to any challenge.

However, when he would try to broach the subject of the attack, she turned evasive, he said, telling him, "I'm OK."

"I realize that all my colleagues need help sometimes," he said. "But paramedics have this kind of badge, this kind of label that they are superheroes."

"We're not," Tremblay-Roy said.

"I have pictures in my head that will remain with me for the rest of my life," he said, referring to his own traumatic experiences on the job.

Lucie Roy said that in addition to the mosque shooting, her daughter had to deal with three suicides in four years of fellow paramedics in Quebec City and Pointe-à-la-Croix in the Gaspé, where she used to work with Tremblay-Roy.

Roy said one hour of counselling after the mosque shooting was not enough.

Leblanc continued working as a paramedic in Rimouski but was granted a sick leave and returned to live with her family on the Magdalen Islands. (Submitted by Lucie Roy)

Leblanc continued to work as a paramedic after the mosque attack, Roy said, but she found her full-time job in Quebec City stressful and took a job as an on-call paramedic in Rimouski, thinking it would be less demanding.

But being on call all the time meant few nights of uninterrupted sleep, her mother said.

Roy visited her daughter often that final summer and found her increasingly tired, worn out and stressed.

Added to her growing PTSD symptoms, Roy said, Leblanc suffered a back injury, and her personal life came undone.

"It was one thing after the other that led to her stopping work," Roy said.

By September, Roy said, her daughter was showing signs of full-blown PTSD.

"Her behaviour was completely changed."

"You would say something to her, and she wouldn't remember. She was hyperactive, hyper-aware. Much more irritable."

"She didn't at all have the same personality. She would have mood swings for no apparent reason."

At this point, Leblanc lived in fear that the phone would ring and she would be called to an emergency situation, her mother said.

"She was no longer able to go on," Roy said. "She did consult someone, and she was put on a sick leave."

Andréanne Leblanc, originally from the Magdalen Islands, was passionate about her job as a paramedic and wanted to help others, says her mother Lucie Roy. (Submitted by Lucie Roy)

The young woman returned to her mother's home on the Magdalen Islands, but by that point, insomnia compounded her woes.

"She was very agitated. When she couldn't sleep, she would get up in the middle of the night to read and do all sorts of things.

"It was like a spiral," Roy said.

Without a family doctor on the islands, Leblanc went to a walk-in clinic for help, but waiting times and the shortage of medical specialists on the Magdalens meant she did not get the counselling she needed.

Need for one-on-one therapy

Vince Savoia, executive director of the Tema Conter Memorial Trust, which offers scholarships to prospective paramedics, said the single hour of debriefing Leblanc could have actually added to her trauma. Savoia said there's a need for more one-on-one therapy.

The École national de police du Québec, Quebec's police academy, has developed a program to help police and fire fighters deal with PTSD.

Donald Gilbert, general manager of the Corporation des services ambulanciers du Québec, said about 200 supervisors or paramedics have followed the PTSD training course.

But Quebec has a shortage of paramedics, making it difficult for individuals to take time to do the course.

"Each time we bring a paramedic in the classroom for two days, there are fewer paramedics in the field to serve the population," Gilbert said.

Lucie Roy said the program should be offered to all first responders in the province. More should be hired; they should be better paid and recognized for the vital role they play.

"They are on the front line," she said. "They are the ones who take the patient to the hospital and often, with the care they provide, by the time they get to the hospital their life has already been saved."

Coroner Jean-Pierre Chamberland is investigating the circumstance of Andréanne Lablanc's death.

Alexandre Bissonnette, the mosque shooter, entered guilty pleas to the six charges of premeditated murder and an additional six charges of attempted murder with a restricted weapon. He is expected to be sentenced next September.