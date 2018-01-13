Playground Ping Pong bar on Notre-Dame Street West may be forced to close less than a year after opening because of a clerical mistake by Montreal's Southwest borough.

The bar opened officially in June, but received a letter from the borough in October saying that it should never have been allowed to open and that there had been a clerical error by the city.

The building's zoning doesn't allow the sale of alcohol.

Bar owner Alexander Karpov says he could lose up to half a million dollars if the bar is forced to close. (CBC)

Owner Alexander Karpov said he was shocked when he read that the Griffintown bar's request to open had not followed appropriate procedure and that they could be shut down as a result.

"I was really surprised. It took me a few days to realize what is happening," he said.

Karpov told CBC that he stands to lose up to half a million dollars if the bar is forced out.

A petition to keep the bar open started Friday and has over 260 signatures in one day.

'We made a mistake'

Southwest borough city councillor Craig Sauvé said that this situation should never have come up to begin with.

A petition has popped up to save Playground Ping Pong bar. (CBC)

"We made a mistake, the city made a mistake, administratively. And now we have to fix it. So we are going to work with the neighbours and with the business to make sure we find a solution that is positive for everybody," he said.

The borough council was expecting to decide Playground's fate on Monday, but that has been postponed.

In the meantime, both sides say they want to come to a compromise.