The future of the newly rebuilt Koimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Parc-Extension may be in jeopardy, all due to unpaid bills from subcontractors.

The original church — which many in the community call Panagitsa — was destroyed by a fire in 2015.

Work began on the new church building in September 2016, but since then costs have risen, and many subcontractors have been left unpaid.

In January, five subcontractors, as well as the general contractor, Ecodomus Construction, put a total of $1.3 million in liens on the church owned by the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal.

Two of the subcontractors have since taken the further legal step of sending official letters of demand of payment to the organization, giving the community group 60 days from the beginning of February to pay.

If it fails to do so, those subcontractors may take court action to force the sale of the building.

'We're in the process right now of raising the funds to be able to go forward.' - Achilles Nikopoulos, Hellenic Community secretary of real estate and procurement

According to the Quebec Land Register, the liens and warnings were still in effect as of Thursday afternoon.

Neither of the subcontractors — Vitrerie J.L. Inc. and Construction Michel Gagnon — offered a comment to CBC News.

"The subcontractors have got a bit antsy," said Achilles Nikopoulos, the Hellenic Community's secretary of real estate and procurement.

"We are a non-profit. It's hard for us to have instant access to funds. So we're trying to work with them and say, 'Be patient. It's coming.'"

Just where the money will come from is unclear. Nikopoulos said the Hellenic Community is currently negotiating with its financial institution for short-term funds.

This was what the interior of the Koimisis Tis Theotokou Church looked like following the fire. (Submitted by: Kelly Chatzis)

"We're in the process right now of raising the funds to be able to go forward," he said.

The church is preparing to sell gold and jewelry offered by parishioners, he said, and it will hold fundraising events to celebrate the the church's 50th anniversary.

Nikopoulos said the organization received $3.2 million from its insurance company after the fire, but he estimated the total cost of the rebuild, including furnishings, at more than $4 million.

'Parishioners won't allow' closure

Should the Hellenic Community not pay its outstanding bills, the two subcontractors could force the sale of the building to recoup their money.

Nikopoulos said it won't come to that.

"I don't think the parishioners would ever allow it," he said.

"It would be a fight to the end. It's more of a legal matter that we are trying to clear up now."

Nikopoulos said right now, he is encouraging everybody to visit the new church to see the work that's been completed.

"Let's get people to see that we've done something great. It's a functioning environment," he said.

Achilles Nikopoulos, the Hellenic Community secretary of real estate and procurement, says he's not worried about the unpaid bills but would not provide details on how the organization plans to raise the funds to pay the bills. (CBC)

General contractor 'not worried'

The owner of Construction Ecodomus — who served as the president of the Hellenic Community from 2000 to 2010 — said he is not worried his company won't get paid.

John Theodosopoulus downplayed the actions of the subcontractors, saying liens are standard procedure for contractors who want to secure their debts.

"Everybody has a right to take a lien, but some of them decided to act on that," he said.

Theodosopoulus noted that the Hellenic Community isn't denying it owes money.

"We know that the community is looking to solve a short-term cash flow problem, that they have to get us the money," he said.

"I'm hoping that prior to anything happening, the Community will give me that money to be able to pay those subcontractors, because I'm not in the business of financing the Community."