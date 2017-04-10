For the first time in a long time, Montrealers broke out the spring footwear, shorts and even sunscreen Monday.

With temperatures in Montreal climbing to above 20 C, people hit the parks, trails and terrasses to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather while it lasts.

While the snow may not be completely gone, some Montrealers have already broken out the shorts. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The first signs of spring flowers are poking their heads out of the soil, as the last reminders of March's late winter snowstorm melt away.

It won't be long before the tulips and daffodils are in bloom, but if you can't wait, you can always cheat and bring home a bouquet.

While the grass may not yet be green, Montrealers took to the city's many parks with picnic baskets and blankets.

The grass may not yet be green, but with the thermometer hitting 20 C, it's perfect picnic weather. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Some hardy locals run and cycle throughout the city all winter, but many of those who avoided the icy streets are now dusting off the bikes and sneakers.

And the threat of rain Monday evening didn't stop Montrealers from hitting the streets in flats, slip-ons or sandals.

Unfortunately, this prematurely warm spring weather won't be sticking around. Temperatures will hover around the normal mark, 10 C, for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants are getting ready to sweep off their outdoor patios now that there are no more snowstorms on the horizon.

Montrealers and their canine friends also took the opportunity to get out and get active.

And maybe chase a few squirrels while they were at it.

Rain or shine, Montreal's dogs are always happy to get out for a run. (Charles Contant/CBC)

The squirrels themselves were feeling frisky, basking in the warm sun and searching for handouts for their empty bellies.

The lucky ones in Parc La Fontaine will soon be feasting on leftover picnic scraps.