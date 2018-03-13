Montreal's Osheaga festival has released its entire 2018 lineup, with headliners Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys and Travis Scott.

Other big names gracing the summertime stage include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Blake, Rae Sremmurd, Khalid, Anderson.Paak, St. Vincent, and Montreal's Chromeo.

There was a fair amount of local talent represented this year with Milk and Bone, Paupière, Essaie Pas and A-Trak.

The festival, which takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, from Aug. 3 to 5, attracts tens of thousands of music fans every summer.

It will be held on Île Notre-Dame again this year while the main site — on Île Sainte-Hélène — remains closed until renovations are completed in 2019.

Voici les talents incroyables de la programmation OSHEAGA 2018! Passes festival en vente maintenant https://t.co/VlhoBhWPoR

Check out our incredibly talented OSHEAGA 2018 lineup! Festival passes on sale nowhttps://t.co/ZyVCpOKCg0 #Osheaga #ExperienceOsheaga #Osheaga2018 pic.twitter.com/EyAekx9Tg9 — @osheaga

Over the weekend, Osheaga began releasing sneak previews through its mobile app.

The early release announced that Post Malone, Blondie, The National and Dua Lipa would be taking the stage during the three-day festival.

Other acts released over the past week include Franz Ferdinand, Børns, Tyler, The Creator, Curtis Harding, and Portugal. The Man.

Osheaga takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Aug. 3 to 5. (Frank Opolko/CBC)

In 2017, the festival announced it would introduce new measures to protect concert-goers after several people came forward complaining of negative experiences, including one woman who said she was drugged.

Evenko, the promoter behind Osheaga and ÎleSoniq music festivals, said it would follow in the footsteps of the Montreal Jazz Fest and bring in the Hirondelles— a trained safety team— to help protect women and other concertgoers.